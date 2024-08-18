Hezbollah Conducts Missile Attack on Israeli Al-Maraj Base

Islam Times - Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah targeted the Al-Maraj base of the Israeli regime with a missile attack.

The Islamic Resistance of Lebanon targeted one of the bases of the Zionist regime in the north of occupied Palestine with a missile attack.Al-Mayadeen reported the fire near the occupation army's Miskaf Aam base in the Isba al-Jalil region and stated that the cause of the fire was probably the Hezbollah missile attack on this area this morning.Al-Mayadeen also announced a rocket attack on the Zarit barracks in the north of occupied Palestine.The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.