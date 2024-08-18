0
Sunday 18 August 2024 - 22:15

China Says US Military Coop. with Japan ‘Threatening’

Speaking in a press conference, the Chinese military spokesman noted that China advises the US and Japan to set aside the Cold War mentality.

Their growing military cooperation is a nuclear threat and will exacerbate the regional tensions," he continued.

US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol a tripartite statement on Sunday emphasized deepening military relations, economic cooperation, as well as creating an alliance against China's growing power in the region and confronting North Korea's threats.

The United States, Japan and South Korea have already conducted several joint military exercises. The increasing presence of China in the region on one hand and the nuclear progresses of North Korea, especially in the military fields, on the other hand have made Seoul, Washington and Tokyo more worried.

The signing of the joint defense agreement between Moscow and Pyongyang has increased the scope of these concerns and led to greater cooperation between the United States, Japan and South Korea.
