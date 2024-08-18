Islam Times - The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday that it took the control of “Ivanoka” town in Donetsk.

The Russian Ministry of Defense issued a statement on Sunday announcing that it has taken the control of the village of "" in Donetsk.In the statement issued by the Ministry of Defense of Russia, it is added that the units of Russian Armed Forces Center, having improved their tactical situation, took the control of village of " Spiridonova" in Donetsk.The Ministry of Defense of Russia announced in a statement last week that the army forces of this country have taken the town of Rozdolivka in Donetsk region under their control.Moscow also had reported weeks ago that it has taken the control of another village in Donetsk.The Russian Ministry of Defense announced in its weekly report on special military operations in Ukraine that the combat group known as "" killed 270 Ukrainian soldiers in the conflict.