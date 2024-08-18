0
Sunday 18 August 2024 - 22:18

Russia Takes Control of “Ivanoka” Town in Donetsk: MoD

Story Code : 1154754
Russia Takes Control of “Ivanoka” Town in Donetsk: MoD
The Russian Ministry of Defense issued a statement on Sunday announcing that it has taken the control of the village of " Spiridonova " in Donetsk.

In the statement issued by the Ministry of Defense of Russia, it is added that the units of Russian Armed Forces Center, having improved their tactical situation, took the control of village of " Spiridonova" in Donetsk.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia announced in a statement last week that the army forces of this country have taken the town of Rozdolivka in Donetsk region under their control.

Moscow also had reported weeks ago that it has taken the control of another village in Donetsk.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced in its weekly report on special military operations in Ukraine that the combat group known as "Servier" killed 270 Ukrainian soldiers in the conflict.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Attacks Occupied Golan with Drone
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Attacks Occupied Golan with Drone
US Seeks No Real Ceasefire in Gaza: Hamas
US Seeks No Real Ceasefire in Gaza: Hamas
18 August 2024
Ukraine Pushing Russia to Use Nuclear Weapons: Belarus
Ukraine Pushing Russia to Use Nuclear Weapons: Belarus
18 August 2024
China Says US Military Coop. with Japan ‘Threatening’
China Says US Military Coop. with Japan ‘Threatening’
18 August 2024
Russia Strikes Four Militant Bases in Syria
Russia Strikes Four Militant Bases in Syria
18 August 2024
Harris Bets America Is Ready for First Black Woman President
Harris Bets America Is Ready for First Black Woman President
18 August 2024
Hezbollah Hits Gathering of Israeli Troops in Shtula
Hezbollah Hits Gathering of Israeli Troops in Shtula
18 August 2024
Iran Raps Israel’s Deceitfulness in Gaza Truce Talks
Iran Raps Israel’s Deceitfulness in Gaza Truce Talks
18 August 2024
Iranian Diplomat: Doha Talks Just Aimed at Buying Time to Delay Iran
Iranian Diplomat: Doha Talks Just Aimed at Buying Time to Delay Iran's Response
17 August 2024
Senior British Diplomat Resigns in Protest Over UK’s Arms Sales to “Israel”
Senior British Diplomat Resigns in Protest Over UK’s Arms Sales to “Israel”
17 August 2024
Crowdfunding for a Demoralized Army: Goggles, Gloves, BBQs, Music Festivals
Crowdfunding for a Demoralized Army: Goggles, Gloves, BBQs, Music Festivals
17 August 2024
Resistance Leader: Military Action Essential for Expelling US Forces from Iraq
Resistance Leader: Military Action Essential for Expelling US Forces from Iraq
17 August 2024
Pakistan Stresses Iran
Pakistan Stresses Iran's Right to Self-Defense against Israel
17 August 2024