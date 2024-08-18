Qassam Releases New Film of Battles in Netzarim Battlefield

Islam Times - Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas resistance movement released a video on Sunday, showing its forces ghastly attack on Israeli forces stationed along the Netzarim corridor.

The Netzarim Corridor is a just under seven-kilometre-long corridor that is set to cut Gaza City from the rest of the enclave.The video shows that 4 Qassam forces break into the Netsarim corridor where dozens of Zionist soldiers are present, attacking a number of occupying forces and targeted two jeeps, and by throwing bombs and clashing with the Zionists, they succeeded in killing a number of them. After the successful operation, the Qassam forces then retreated from the area.The footage shows that Qassam forces blow up two Israeli military jeeps, during which a number of occupying soldiers are killed or injured.The Qassam forces dedicated the operation to the soul of Martyr Ismail Haniyeh and all the martyrs of Palestine, the video footage shows.