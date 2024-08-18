0
Sunday 18 August 2024 - 22:19

Qassam Releases New Film of Battles in Netzarim Battlefield

Story Code : 1154755
The Netzarim Corridor is a just under seven-kilometre-long corridor that is set to cut Gaza City from the rest of the enclave. 

The video shows that 4 Qassam forces break into the Netsarim corridor where dozens of Zionist soldiers are present, attacking a number of occupying forces and targeted two jeeps, and by throwing bombs and clashing with the Zionists, they succeeded in killing a number of them. After the successful operation, the Qassam forces then retreated from the area.

The footage shows that Qassam forces blow up two Israeli military jeeps, during which a number of occupying soldiers are killed or injured.

The Qassam forces dedicated the operation to the soul of Martyr Ismail Haniyeh and all the martyrs of Palestine, the video footage shows.
