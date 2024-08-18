0
Sunday 18 August 2024 - 22:34

Tens of Thousands of Palestinians Still Under Rubble in Gaza

Story Code : 1154764
The catastrophic death toll of more than 40,000 given by health officials fails to capture the full extent of Palestinian losses during Israel’s 10-month-old genocidal war in the Gaza Strip, as tens of thousands are missing or buried under mountains of rubble, many with “disintegrated bodies," says the Palestinian Civil Defense. 

The organization, responsible for disaster management in the territory, said in a statement on Sunday that at least 10,000 Palestinians remain under the rubble of buildings destroyed by the regime’s military forces in Gaza.

It said that “rescuers are unable to get to those under rubble, due to the ongoing attacks, including the deliberate targeting of civil defense crews.”

The number includes 1,760 presumed-dead Palestinians, whose bodies are “disintegrated” due to the regime’s use of high-intensity weapons, the organization said.

And approximately 8,240 people have been “forcibly disappeared” by the Israeli military, it said.

About 2,210 bodies have also been disappeared from graves across the Gaza Strip, the civil defense said.

The organization has also sounded the alarm over the explosives that had been dropped over the populated coastal enclave but are remaining unexplored.

It said that virtually 85,000 explosives were dropped over the territory, with 17 percent remaining unexplored.

“Over 90 children have been killed so far after handling explosives that were placed inside cans of food.”

Of more than tens of thousands of Palestinians killed in Gaza, at least 16,456 were children – 15,000 under 18 – according to Gaza health officials.
