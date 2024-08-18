0
Sunday 18 August 2024 - 22:38

Pezeshkian: Internal Division Behind US Success in 1953 Coup in Iran

Speaking in a cabinet session on Sunday afternoon, President Pezeshkian pointed to the anniversary of the 1953 US-led coup in Iran, which toppled democratically-elected Mohammad Mossadegh government in Iran, saying that "division and internal differences were among the reasons for America's success in that coup."

"If there had been unity and integration among the clergy, intellectuals and the people at that time, this American coup against the Iranian people would definitely have failed," Pezeshkian noted.

The president hoped that the lawmakers in the Iranian parliament give a vote of confidence to his proposed ministers to form his cabinet soon.

The Iranian parliament has begun examining the qualifications of proposed ministers since yesterday. In a nationwide televised session, the president defended his choices, emphasizing unity and collaboration among government branches. 

The vote of confidence will take place on Wednesday, August 21.
