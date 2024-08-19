0
Monday 19 August 2024 - 11:15

Above Your Head: ‘Israel’ Fears A Hezbollah Drone Filmed Netanyahu’s Home

According to “Israel Hayom” daily newspaper, the “Israeli” military systems issued a warning message on the presence of a drone near Netanyahu’s private residence in “Caesarea”, located 37 km south of Haifa on the Mediterranean coast, on Sunday.

The newspaper further speculated that the drone had been launched from Lebanon and had managed to take footage of Netanyahu's place of residence.

“‘Israeli’ fighter jets were dispatched to the area but were unable to detect the exact location of the suspected drone,” it added.

The “Israeli” military claimed that the warning may have been a false alarm, adding that the radar and defense systems sometimes issue such warnings due to an error. However, it did not completely rule out the possibility of a small drone launched by Hezbollah.

The nearly 10-minute video was gathered from a surveillance aircraft of key locations in the northern city of Haifa.



