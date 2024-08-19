Water Crisis Deepens in Gaza’s Khan Younis As Israeli Forces Destroy Wells

Islam Times - Palestinians in Gaza’s Khan Younis are facing severe challenges in accessing clean water, as the Israeli violence continues to devastate infrastructure, leaving residents in dire need of basic necessities.

Displaced residents are forced to wait in long lines under the harsh sun, hoping to collect clean water.One resident, appealing for international assistance, stated, “We stand in long queues for hours, hoping to get some clean water. My little girl and I are waiting in these long lines under the heat of the sun. We appeal to the whole world to help us at least get some clean water.”Another resident described the situation as a relentless struggle, saying, “We are really struggling beyond imagination to find some clean water. We walk long distances to find little, but it’s not sufficient for my family.”The Israeli genocidal war, which has been ongoing for nearly 11 months, has severely impacted the region's infrastructure, including underground water wells, tanks, and pipelines.According to engineer Salam Shurab, water availability per capita has drastically declined, with the daily allocation now averaging just 7 to 8 liters per person on the best of days.Shurab also reported that four out of the five major water tanks in Khan Younis have been destroyed, further exacerbating the crisis.The damage extends beyond wells and tanks, affecting water distribution networks across the city.The municipality is struggling to restore these systems, making it nearly impossible to pump water to residents.The ongoing war has not only resulted in significant casualties but also created severe public health hazards due to the destruction of essential infrastructure.In a related development, Israeli forces wounded a Palestinian journalist covering the expanding ground invasion in Khan Younis. The journalist was shot in the back while reporting on the situation.The broader war has resulted in the deaths of at least 40,099 people, with 92,609 wounded across Gaza.