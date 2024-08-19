0
Monday 19 August 2024 - 11:44

Top US, Saudi Diplomats Discuss International Developments

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is in occupied Palestine, has held a telephone conversation with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan to discuss the ongoing efforts to end the Gaza war.

According to the statement published by the US Department of State, Blinken hailed the role of Saudi Arabia in facilitating the arrival of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The top US and Saudi diplomats discussed vital issues, including preventing the escalation of tensions in the region and finalizing the peace agreement between the Israeli regime and the Hamas, according to the statement.

Arab sources reported that Blinken and bin Farhan also discussed the situation in Yemen and Sudan.
