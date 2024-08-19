0
Monday 19 August 2024 - 21:08

Blinken in “Israel”: Last Opportunity, Decisive Moments for Gaza Ceasefire

Story Code : 1154982
Blinken in “Israel”: Last Opportunity, Decisive Moments for Gaza Ceasefire
Reuters reported that Blinken plans on intensifying diplomatic pressure to ensure a breakthrough in negotiations, which are set to resume later this week in Cairo after last week's Doha round.

Ahead of his meeting with the “Israeli” occupation’s president, Isaac Herzog, Blinken told reporters that the upcoming round of talks is a “decisive moment” and potentially the last opportunity to return the captives and implement a ceasefire “to put everyone on a better path to enduring peace and security.”

“It is time for everyone to get to yes and to not look for any excuses to say no,” he added.

Negotiations for a ceasefire have been ongoing for months, however, mediators have failed to complete a deal amid continuous and persistent “Israeli” obstruction and backtracking.

Last week's Doha talks included an American proposal that allegedly “bridged the gaps” between the Palestinian Resistance and the "Israeli" occupation.

Hamas, however, warned of the “cautious optimism” the US is showing, based on precedents and the failure of all previous.
Comment


Featured Stories
Turkey
Turkey's Foreign Ministry: Netanyahu's Cabinet Should be Tried for Genocide in Gaza
Ex-Saudi Official Claims; MBS ‘Forged Father’s Signature’ to Authorize War on Yemen
Ex-Saudi Official Claims; MBS ‘Forged Father’s Signature’ to Authorize War on Yemen
19 August 2024
Ex-Israeli Prime Minister: Netanyahu Leading Israel Into Regional War
Ex-Israeli Prime Minister: Netanyahu Leading Israel Into Regional War
19 August 2024
HRW: “Israeli” Strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah Port Possible War Crime
HRW: “Israeli” Strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah Port Possible War Crime
19 August 2024
Gaza Genocide A Perpetual Shame in Civilized World: Iranian Spokesman
Gaza Genocide A Perpetual Shame in Civilized World: Iranian Spokesman
19 August 2024
Above Your Head: ‘Israel’ Fears A Hezbollah Drone Filmed Netanyahu’s Home
Above Your Head: ‘Israel’ Fears A Hezbollah Drone Filmed Netanyahu’s Home
19 August 2024
South Korea, US Kick Off Annual Drills
South Korea, US Kick Off Annual Drills
19 August 2024
Water Crisis Deepens in Gaza’s Khan Younis As Israeli Forces Destroy Wells
Water Crisis Deepens in Gaza’s Khan Younis As Israeli Forces Destroy Wells
19 August 2024
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Attacks Occupied Golan with Drone
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Attacks Occupied Golan with Drone
18 August 2024
US Seeks No Real Ceasefire in Gaza: Hamas
US Seeks No Real Ceasefire in Gaza: Hamas
18 August 2024
Ukraine Pushing Russia to Use Nuclear Weapons: Belarus
Ukraine Pushing Russia to Use Nuclear Weapons: Belarus
18 August 2024
China Says US Military Coop. with Japan ‘Threatening’
China Says US Military Coop. with Japan ‘Threatening’
18 August 2024
Russia Strikes Four Militant Bases in Syria
Russia Strikes Four Militant Bases in Syria
18 August 2024