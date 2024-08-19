0
Monday 19 August 2024 - 21:10

Blast Rocks Tel Aviv, “Israel” Identifies Martyr as Palestinian from Nablus

Story Code : 1154984
Blast Rocks Tel Aviv, “Israel” Identifies Martyr as Palestinian from Nablus
The Palestinian martyr was killed in the explosion.

According to “Israeli” reports, the man was carrying the bomb in a bag on his back while walking down, when it went off.

In a joint statement, the ‘Shin Bet’ and the police announced, “After completing initial investigations, we can confirm that this was an attack involving a powerful explosive device.”

This comes as the entity’s police raised the level of alert and were conducting extensive searches across the ‘Tel Aviv’ metropolitan area.

“The ‘Israel’ Police will continue to operate with heightened presence in crowded public spaces, in collaboration with special units and volunteer emergency response teams, to ensure public safety and a sense of security. We urge ‘citizens’ to remain vigilant and report any suspicious individuals or objects to the police,” the statement read.
Comment


Featured Stories
Turkey
Turkey's Foreign Ministry: Netanyahu's Cabinet Should be Tried for Genocide in Gaza
Ex-Saudi Official Claims; MBS ‘Forged Father’s Signature’ to Authorize War on Yemen
Ex-Saudi Official Claims; MBS ‘Forged Father’s Signature’ to Authorize War on Yemen
19 August 2024
Ex-Israeli Prime Minister: Netanyahu Leading Israel Into Regional War
Ex-Israeli Prime Minister: Netanyahu Leading Israel Into Regional War
19 August 2024
HRW: “Israeli” Strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah Port Possible War Crime
HRW: “Israeli” Strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah Port Possible War Crime
19 August 2024
Gaza Genocide A Perpetual Shame in Civilized World: Iranian Spokesman
Gaza Genocide A Perpetual Shame in Civilized World: Iranian Spokesman
19 August 2024
Above Your Head: ‘Israel’ Fears A Hezbollah Drone Filmed Netanyahu’s Home
Above Your Head: ‘Israel’ Fears A Hezbollah Drone Filmed Netanyahu’s Home
19 August 2024
South Korea, US Kick Off Annual Drills
South Korea, US Kick Off Annual Drills
19 August 2024
Water Crisis Deepens in Gaza’s Khan Younis As Israeli Forces Destroy Wells
Water Crisis Deepens in Gaza’s Khan Younis As Israeli Forces Destroy Wells
19 August 2024
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Attacks Occupied Golan with Drone
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Attacks Occupied Golan with Drone
18 August 2024
US Seeks No Real Ceasefire in Gaza: Hamas
US Seeks No Real Ceasefire in Gaza: Hamas
18 August 2024
Ukraine Pushing Russia to Use Nuclear Weapons: Belarus
Ukraine Pushing Russia to Use Nuclear Weapons: Belarus
18 August 2024
China Says US Military Coop. with Japan ‘Threatening’
China Says US Military Coop. with Japan ‘Threatening’
18 August 2024
Russia Strikes Four Militant Bases in Syria
Russia Strikes Four Militant Bases in Syria
18 August 2024