Monday 19 August 2024 - 21:27

HRW: “Israeli” Strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah Port Possible War Crime

Story Code : 1154985
HRW: “Israeli” Strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah Port Possible War Crime
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has suggested that the July “Israeli” airstrikes on Yemen's Hodeidah Port may have been war crimes due to their disproportionate impact on civilians.

The airstrikes, conducted on July 20, targeted what the “Israeli” occupation described as Ansarullah military facilities near Hodeidah, including oil facilities and a power station.

According to HRW, the attacks resulted in the deaths of at least six people and injuries to over 80 others. The strikes came just one day after a Yemeni drone targeted "Tel Aviv," killing one person.

HRW's report revealed that "Israeli" strikes in Hodeidah resulted in the destruction of over two dozen oil storage tanks, two shipping cranes, and a power plant in the Salif district.

The organization emphasized that the attacks seemed to inflict disproportionate harm on civilians and civilian infrastructure, raising concerns about potential war crimes.
