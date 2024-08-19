Iran, Malaysia Decry US Policies on Gaza

Islam Times - The Iranian president and the prime minister of Malaysia denounced the policies adopted by the US and certain other Western states as a reason for the unrelenting Israeli crimes against the people of Gaza.

In a telephone conversation on Monday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip, where more than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli strikes since October 2023.The two heads of state deplored the policies and measures taken by the US and a number of other Western countries regarding the Gaza crisis.They also emphasized that the Westerners’ media and arms support for the Zionist regime runs counter to the claim that they advocate human rights and push for a ceasefire in Gaza, stating that such policies have encouraged Israel to keep committing crimes against the defenseless people of Gaza.Pezeshkian and Ibrahim stressed the need for unity and concerted action from Muslim countries to counter the Zionist regime’s atrocities and stop its genocidal crimes and massacre of people in Gaza.The two officials also agreed that a summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation would prove effective in this regard.At least 40,139 people have been killed and 92,743 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza.