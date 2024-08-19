0
Monday 19 August 2024 - 22:19

Hezbollah Thwarts Israeli Ground Infiltration in South

An hour earlier, Hezbollah combatants carefully monitored the movement of the enemy and noticed a group of Israeli troops crossing the border towards the forest area in front of the Ayta ash Shab region and thwarted the enemy's ground attack with a unique ambush, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The Israeli troops were forced to retreat while facing heavy rocket and mortar attacks, which inflicted serious casualties on them.

Hezbollah announced that Islamic Resistance combatants clashed with the Zionist forces who were trying to infiltrate the Ayta ash Shab forest and forced them to retreat by inflicting casualties on them.
