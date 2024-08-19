0
Monday 19 August 2024 - 22:21

Ex-Israeli Prime Minister: Netanyahu Leading Israel Into Regional War

While slamming Netanyahu’s stance on truce talks with Hamas, in a post on X, Barak said Netanyahu is leading Israel into regional war while creating a “death sentence” for Israeli captives held in Gaza.

He also criticized the current prime minister’s claim that Israel should stay in the Philadelphia Corridor, saying there was “no political interest” for Israel in seizing the demilitarized zone along both sides of the Occupied Palestine-Egypt border.

Tel Aviv officials' insistence on new preconditions, including maintaining control of the Philadelphia corridor in the south of Gaza and preventing a mass return of Palestinians to the northern Gaza Strip, has effectively stalled the peace talks.
