0
Monday 19 August 2024 - 22:23

US Official Raises New Claims Over Iran's Nuclear Program

Story Code : 1154996
US Official Raises New Claims Over Iran
Rep. Mike Turner, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, claimed on Sunday that Iran could declare itself a nuclear weapons state "by the end of the year," blaming Biden administration policies for what would mark a major escalation that the US has sought for years to avoid. 

"What we see now with this administration, [Iran] might declare themselves a nuclear weapons state by the end of this year, with the reports have been- news reports have been out stating that there is a possibility," Turner claimed Sunday in an interview with CBS.

Iran has repeatedly said that it is not seeking nuclear weapons, stressing its nuclear technology is solely for civil purposes. Also, there is a Fatwa by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution which bans any possession and use of weapons of mass destruction.
Comment


Featured Stories
Turkey
Turkey's Foreign Ministry: Netanyahu's Cabinet Should be Tried for Genocide in Gaza
Ex-Saudi Official Claims; MBS ‘Forged Father’s Signature’ to Authorize War on Yemen
Ex-Saudi Official Claims; MBS ‘Forged Father’s Signature’ to Authorize War on Yemen
19 August 2024
Ex-Israeli Prime Minister: Netanyahu Leading Israel Into Regional War
Ex-Israeli Prime Minister: Netanyahu Leading Israel Into Regional War
19 August 2024
HRW: “Israeli” Strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah Port Possible War Crime
HRW: “Israeli” Strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah Port Possible War Crime
19 August 2024
Gaza Genocide A Perpetual Shame in Civilized World: Iranian Spokesman
Gaza Genocide A Perpetual Shame in Civilized World: Iranian Spokesman
19 August 2024
Above Your Head: ‘Israel’ Fears A Hezbollah Drone Filmed Netanyahu’s Home
Above Your Head: ‘Israel’ Fears A Hezbollah Drone Filmed Netanyahu’s Home
19 August 2024
South Korea, US Kick Off Annual Drills
South Korea, US Kick Off Annual Drills
19 August 2024
Water Crisis Deepens in Gaza’s Khan Younis As Israeli Forces Destroy Wells
Water Crisis Deepens in Gaza’s Khan Younis As Israeli Forces Destroy Wells
19 August 2024
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Attacks Occupied Golan with Drone
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Attacks Occupied Golan with Drone
18 August 2024
US Seeks No Real Ceasefire in Gaza: Hamas
US Seeks No Real Ceasefire in Gaza: Hamas
18 August 2024
Ukraine Pushing Russia to Use Nuclear Weapons: Belarus
Ukraine Pushing Russia to Use Nuclear Weapons: Belarus
18 August 2024
China Says US Military Coop. with Japan ‘Threatening’
China Says US Military Coop. with Japan ‘Threatening’
18 August 2024
Russia Strikes Four Militant Bases in Syria
Russia Strikes Four Militant Bases in Syria
18 August 2024