Islam Times - The chairman of the US House Intelligence Committee Mike Turner claims that Iran could declare itself a nuclear weapons state by the end of the year.

Rep. Mike Turner, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, claimed on Sunday that Iran could declare itself a nuclear weapons state "by the end of the year," blaming Biden administration policies for what would mark a major escalation that the US has sought for years to avoid."What we see now with this administration, [Iran] might declare themselves a nuclear weapons state by the end of this year, with the reports have been- news reports have been out stating that there is a possibility," Turner claimed Sunday in an interview with CBS.Iran has repeatedly said that it is not seeking nuclear weapons, stressing its nuclear technology is solely for civil purposes. Also, there is a Fatwa by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution which bans any possession and use of weapons of mass destruction.