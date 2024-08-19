0
Monday 19 August 2024 - 22:27

Russia to Respond Properly if Poland Intercepts its Missiles

Story Code : 1154999
Russia to Respond Properly if Poland Intercepts its Missiles
"If official Warsaw succumbs to an adventurous impulse and decides to attempt to intercept long-range weapons legally used by our armed forces to neutralize military threats emanating from Ukrainian territory to Russia, then the response to them will be adequate and quite specific. Russian diplomacy has repeatedly pointed out the risks that potential direct participation of Western states in military actions on the side of the Kyiv regime entails," the Russian diplomat, Oleg Tyapkin said.

"There are no negotiations on this issue with anyone. Our position is well known to both Warsaw and NATO," he added, Sputnik reported.

Earlier, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that Warsaw was considering the possibility of shooting down Russian missiles over Ukraine.

Kyiv previously called on Western countries to shoot down missiles over Ukraine from their territory. French media, citing Ukrainian officials, reported in late June that Kyiv was pushing European allies to create a no-fly zone in western Ukraine by deploying air defense systems in Poland and Romania.
