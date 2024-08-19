0
Monday 19 August 2024 - 22:29

Amid War; Volume of Trade Between Israel Regime, Arab States Grow

According to the report of the Israel regime's Central Bureau of Statistics, the volume of trade between this regime and the UAE reached 271.9 million dollars in June 2024, which has increased by 5% compared to the same month of the previous year.

The so-called "Abraham Accords Peace Institute", citing the report of this organization, stated that in the first six months of 2024, the total commercial exchanges between the UAE and the Zionist regime reached 1.66 billion dollars, which has increased by 7% compared to the same period in 2023.

The volume of trade between the Zionist regime and Bahrain witnessed a significant jump and reached 16.8 million dollars in June 2024, which was a 740% increase compared to June 2023.
