Monday 19 August 2024 - 22:33

Iraq Pounds ISIL Hideouts, Detain Terrorist near Baghdad

Iraqi security forces destroyed several ISIL hideouts during an operation in the provinces of Diyala and Saladin, as well as the Tarmiyah region.

In this operation, a terrorist was detained by the Iraqi forces in the Abu Ghraib area in the west of Baghdad.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist attacks from time to time.

Iraqi security forces keep searching, clearing, and chasing ISIL across the country to make sure that ISIL and its fugitive elements do not re-emerge.
