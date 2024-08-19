0
Monday 19 August 2024 - 22:38

Ex-Saudi Official Claims; MBS ‘Forged Father’s Signature’ to Authorize War on Yemen

Story Code : 1155004
Ex-Saudi Official Claims; MBS ‘Forged Father’s Signature’ to Authorize War on Yemen
According to the Times, citing a new BBC documentary, Saad Al-Jabri, an ex-aide to former Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Nayef (MBN), made the allegations.

Al-Jabri, who was a key figure in the Saudi intelligence community, stated that MBS, then the minister of defense, was the primary force behind the US-backed 2015 military intervention against the Ansarullah movement.

“So MBN issued a decree by the king to prevent any ground interventions. Later on, we were surprised that there was a royal decree to allow the ground interventions.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Turkey
Turkey's Foreign Ministry: Netanyahu's Cabinet Should be Tried for Genocide in Gaza
Ex-Saudi Official Claims; MBS ‘Forged Father’s Signature’ to Authorize War on Yemen
Ex-Saudi Official Claims; MBS ‘Forged Father’s Signature’ to Authorize War on Yemen
19 August 2024
Ex-Israeli Prime Minister: Netanyahu Leading Israel Into Regional War
Ex-Israeli Prime Minister: Netanyahu Leading Israel Into Regional War
19 August 2024
HRW: “Israeli” Strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah Port Possible War Crime
HRW: “Israeli” Strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah Port Possible War Crime
19 August 2024
Gaza Genocide A Perpetual Shame in Civilized World: Iranian Spokesman
Gaza Genocide A Perpetual Shame in Civilized World: Iranian Spokesman
19 August 2024
Above Your Head: ‘Israel’ Fears A Hezbollah Drone Filmed Netanyahu’s Home
Above Your Head: ‘Israel’ Fears A Hezbollah Drone Filmed Netanyahu’s Home
19 August 2024
South Korea, US Kick Off Annual Drills
South Korea, US Kick Off Annual Drills
19 August 2024
Water Crisis Deepens in Gaza’s Khan Younis As Israeli Forces Destroy Wells
Water Crisis Deepens in Gaza’s Khan Younis As Israeli Forces Destroy Wells
19 August 2024
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Attacks Occupied Golan with Drone
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Attacks Occupied Golan with Drone
18 August 2024
US Seeks No Real Ceasefire in Gaza: Hamas
US Seeks No Real Ceasefire in Gaza: Hamas
18 August 2024
Ukraine Pushing Russia to Use Nuclear Weapons: Belarus
Ukraine Pushing Russia to Use Nuclear Weapons: Belarus
18 August 2024
China Says US Military Coop. with Japan ‘Threatening’
China Says US Military Coop. with Japan ‘Threatening’
18 August 2024
Russia Strikes Four Militant Bases in Syria
Russia Strikes Four Militant Bases in Syria
18 August 2024