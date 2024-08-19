Ex-Saudi Official Claims; MBS ‘Forged Father’s Signature’ to Authorize War on Yemen

Islam Times - Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and de-facto ruler, Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS), allegedly forged his father King Salman’s signature to deploy ground troops to Yemen, a former royal adviser has claimed.

According to the Times, citing a new BBC documentary, Saad Al-Jabri, an ex-aide to former Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Nayef (MBN), made the allegations.Al-Jabri, who was a key figure in the Saudi intelligence community, stated that MBS, then the minister of defense, was the primary force behind the US-backed 2015 military intervention against the Ansarullah movement.“So MBN issued a decree by the king to prevent any ground interventions. Later on, we were surprised that there was a royal decree to allow the ground interventions.”