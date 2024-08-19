0
Monday 19 August 2024 - 22:40

Gen. Nasrizadeh: US Tries to Bolster Israeli Deterrence after Iran Operation

The nominee for the post of defense minister in the upcoming Iranian administration Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh addressed an open session of the Iranian parliament on Monday where he referred to the last Iranian retaliatory operation against the Zionist regime of Israel On 13 April 2024 for the regime's attack on Iran's consulate in Syria's Damascus. 

The proposed defense minister Nasirzadeh said that "After the proud operation of the True Promise, efforts have been made to strengthen the weakened deterrence of the Zionist regime by the United States."

He also said that "After the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation (launched by Palestinian Resistance in Gaza on October 7, 2023), the Zionist regime had displayed its illegitimate, savage, and inhuman face with the help of the United States, and had crossed the red lines by committing various war crimes against the oppressed Palestinian nation in Gaza and its cowardly assassinations."

Nasirzadeh stressed the need for strengthening deterrence, noting that "it is for our deterrence and power that has prevented the enemy's aggression." 

"Had it not been for our power deterrence, the enemy would have certainly attacked our country," the nominated defense minister added.

The Iranian parliament has begun reviewing the qualifications of the proposed ministers by President Masoud Pezeshkian, while the vote of confidence is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.
