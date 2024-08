Islam Times - An Israeli soldier was killed in a Hezbollah drone attack on the Western Galilee this morning, the military of the Zionist regime announced.

According local Israeli media such as the Times of Israel, the slain soldier is named as Chief Warrant Officer Mahmood Amaria, 45, a tracker in the 300th “Baram” Regional Brigade, from Ibtin.According to the Israeli military, five explosive-laden drones were launched from Lebanon in the attack, with three being intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system.