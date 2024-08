Islam Times - Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance movement says its forces have killed a high-ranking Zionist regime's military's officer in drone strike on Ya'ara, northwestern occupied Palestine.

The Hezbollah resistance movement said in a statement that its forces killed a high-ranking Zionist regime's military's officer in drone strike on Ya'ara, northwest of occupied Palestine, Press TV telegram channel reported.Earlier, the Lebanese Resistance movement said that Hezbollah fighters had struck Zibdeen barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with artillery shells, achieving direct hits.