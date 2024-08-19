US Delivers Different Weapons, Ammunitions to Tel Aviv

Islam Times - In line with its efforts to create a protective belt for the occupying regime of Israel against missiles and drones of Iran and Hezbollah, the US delivers advanced planes and missiles to Zionist regime to ward off any attack.

The US military aid delivered to the occupying regime of Israel has reached over $11 billion since the beginning of the attacks of the Zionist regime on Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.A few days ago, some informed security sources announced that the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) approved a special arms sales deal including sending the advanced aircrafts, valued at $40 million, to beef up the air superiority of the Zionist regime in the West Asia.Back on August 14, a news source reported that the United States is sending a new multi-billion dollar military package for Israel amid the regime’s genocidal war against Palestinian civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip.The US State Department told Congress that it had approved a sale of 50 F-15 fighter jets to Israel for $18.82 billion.Israel will also buy some 33,000 tank cartridges, up to 50,000 explosive mortar cartridges and new military cargo vehicles.