Islam Times - The Turkish Foreign Ministry called for an international tribunal for the Zionist regime's cabinet for the continuation of the genocidal war in Gaza.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry announced in a statement on Monday that the Zionist regime martyred more than 40,000 Palestinians (in the Gaza Strip) and still continues to commit heinous crimes against humanity and massacre the rescuers and aid workers.Netanyahu's cabinet should be held to account for its crimes in the Gaza Strip as soon as possible, the statement further read.Over the past 10 month since the Israeli onslaught on Gaza Strip began, nearly 40,100 people, mostly women and children, have been killed and over 92,500 have been injured, according to local health authorities.Based on the announcement of the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, 40,139 Palestinian people have been martyred in the Zionist regime’s attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.Also, the Palestinian medical body stated that the total number of the wounded in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war has reached 92,743 people.More than 10 months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.