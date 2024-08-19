0
Monday 19 August 2024 - 23:02

Iraq's Hakim Meets Grandson of Imam Khomeini in Baghdad

Story Code : 1155012
Iraq
In this meeting, Hakim pointed to the life of Imam Khomeini and his role in paying attention to the Islamic Ummah.

Referring to the developments in the region and its impact on the security situation and the relations of the countries of the region, Hakim attached importance on the relations between Iraq and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Arbaeen ceremony is an opportunity for communication between the nations of the region and the world in the path of Imam Hussain (AS), he also said.

He again called for a ceasefire in Gaza along with providing aid to the refugees and returning them to their land and rebuilding Gaza.

Hakim called on international community to work and participate in achieving a comprehensive ceasefire.

The head of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement concluded by warning against the continuation of the war by the Israeli regime and the disruption of international peace and security.
