Tuesday 20 August 2024 - 10:34

Hamas: US Buying Time for ‘Israel’ to Continue Its Genocide

Story Code : 1155101
Osama Hamdan, the group’s representative in Lebanon, made the remarks to Qatar’s Al Jazeera television network on Monday.

He said the movement had agreed to a truce proposal that had been forwarded by the administration of US President Joe Biden last month.

“We agreed to the proposal presented by Biden, but the US administration failed to convince [‘Israeli’ Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu,” Hamdan said.

“The ‘Israelis’ backtracked on issues included in Biden's proposal,” he said.

Following "Tel Aviv"’s U-turn, the US, Egypt, and Qatar, which have been mediating talks aimed at conclusion of a truce agreement, said they had come up with a new scheme.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also claimed afterwards that Netanyahu had “accepted” the plan.

Hamdan, however, asserted that Hamas would only agree to implementation of the previous proposal.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said it will not accept new truce conditions from the “Israeli” entity.

The former proposal had featured, among other things, a permanent ceasefire, the “Israeli” withdrawal from Gaza, and a reconstruction process.

The Hamas’ spokesman likewise underlined that any agreement “must include five specific points, including stopping the aggression, withdrawing from Gaza, and reconstruction.”

“We are still committed to our obligations and are ready to implement them immediately. The one obstructing the efforts to reach an agreement is Netanyahu,” he added.
