Tuesday 20 August 2024 - 10:35

Pro-Palestine Protesters Breach into DNC Venue as Biden Hands Torch to Harris

The event began in the United Center, where events will be held during the evenings until Thursday, with daytime events to be held in the McCormick Place.

Biden stepped out of the race after his ability to continue at his age came under question by leading members of his own party, after lackluster polling against Republican nominee and former president Donald Trump.

Biden highlighted the event, although big-name Democrats also featured, including former Senator Hillary Clinton and New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Pro-Palestinian protesters also descended on the city, demanding an end to the “Israeli” genocide in Gaza.

They managed to break down a section of the metal security fence outside the venue of [DNC]. 

Pro-Palestine protesters have torn down a section of the metal security fence outside the venue of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, where US President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak on Monday night. 

“Those protesters out in the street, they have a point,” Biden said. “A lot of innocent people are being killed on both sides.”

He claimed that his administration was "working around the clock" to bring Hamas and “Israel” together to agree on a ceasefire deal, as well as release the captives.
