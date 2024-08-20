0
Tuesday 20 August 2024 - 10:35

“Israel” Martyrs New Palestinian Teen as It Continues West Bank Attacks

Story Code : 1155104
“Israel” Martyrs New Palestinian Teen as It Continues West Bank Attacks
Mahmoud Ibrahim al-Haroub, 18, was hit with a live round in his right eye as “Israeli” troops stormed the city of Dura, located eleven kilometers [6.8 miles] southwest of al-Khalil, on Monday evening.

“Israeli” soldiers fired live bullets, sound grenades, and tear gas canisters in confrontations with young Palestinians who tried to repel them.

Two young men were shot and injured during the clashes, while dozens of others suffered respiratory problems due to inhalation of tear gas fired by Israeli forces, according to witnesses.

Haroub was taken to hospital in critical condition as a bullet fired by “Israeli” forces penetrated his right eye and lodged in his head. He succumbed to his grave injury hours later, reports said.

“Israeli” forces also stormed several other towns across the occupied West Bank overnight, including the city of Tubas and the towns of Tammun and Jaba’.

In parallel, the occupation forces have shot dead three Palestinians at close range, including a 17-year-old boy, following a drone strike in the northern occupied West Bank.

“Israeli” forces arrested two brothers in Tammun, located 13 kilometers [8 miles] northeast of Nablus, after raiding their home.

In Tubas, explosions were heard as “Israeli” forces, accompanied by a military bulldozer, raided the city.

Meanwhile, gunshots were heard as “Israeli” forces raided Jaba’, south of Jenin, and stationed themselves near the town’s municipal building.

Fierce clashes were also reported between Palestinian resistance forces and occupation forces near al-Salam Mosque in the city of Nablus.
