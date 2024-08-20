JP: We’re Not Ready, Tel Aviv Truck Bombing Highlights ‘Israel’s’ Critical Failures

Islam Times - The “Jerusalem Post” daily lamented the fact that truck explosion in “Tel Aviv” is yet another chilling reminder that it isn’t just the North and South that are in danger of attacks.

It further cautioned that “The explosion…could very easily have blown up near a synagogue or mall. The fact that it didn’t is, as ‘Israel’ Police official Haim Bobalil said, ‘a miracle’.”“The fact that Hamas claimed responsibility is a sign that the densely-populated cities of ‘Israel’s’ center are not out of its reach – something Hamas has proven before with rockets fired throughout the war, and after the Houthis of Yemen managed to hit Tel Aviv in July,” it mentioned.According to the daily, “Hezbollah is aware of this too, threatening in recent days to attack as far as ‘Tel Aviv’ soon. And the looming threat of a massive strike by Iran and its allies still hovers over the millions of ‘Israelis’ who live in the center.”In parallel, the daily underlined that one of "Tel Aviv’s" key issues are bomb shelters and safe rooms. “Many older buildings lack safe rooms at all, and many other buildings only have stairwells. For many ‘residents’, this leaves public bomb shelters as the only option, and while plenty are scattered throughout the city, there are also plenty of issues and gaps. For example, according to local reports, residents near the ‘Jaffa’ flea market have struggled to access the only available public bomb shelter, as the entrance to it was taken over by a local business that uses it as an electronics warehouse.”Arguably nowhere is this problem worse than in Occupied Al-Quds. As The Jerusalem Post reported shortly after the last Iran missile and drone operation on the entity, figures show that nearly half [48%] of all “Israelis” living in the city lack a bomb shelter at home.“The state of ‘Israel’s’ readiness is unacceptable. Even if the army is fully prepared to retaliate against Hamas, Hezbollah, or Iran, it doesn’t mean civilians will be safe if they have no safe rooms to which they can run and no fire and rescue personnel who can respond to crises,” it underscored.On Sunday, Dan Ronen, the former director-general of the now-closed so-called “Home Front Defense Ministry”, told the unofficial civilian October 7 probe that “Israel” is not prepared for a massive barrage of missiles from all fronts.He’s right. This is an issue that has pervaded all “Israeli” governments and municipal leadership regardless of political leaning, and it is a problem that cannot continue.