Tuesday 20 August 2024 - 10:39

Iran Pressing for Release of 2 Citizens Held in Saudi Arabia

In the meeting on Sunday, August 18, the director general of consular affairs at Iran’s Foreign Ministry and the Saudi Ambassador Abdullah al-Anzi discussed the release of two Iranian prisoners in Saudi Arabia.

Highlighting the good relations between the two countries, the Saudi envoy expressed hope that the two Iranian pilgrims would soon return to Iran and their families, the ministry’s website reported.

The Saudi intelligence forces arrested a number of Iranian nationals during this year’s Hajj season. Two of them are still kept in custody in Saudi Arabia.
