Islam Times - The people of Ukraine will eventually recognize that the US and its allies have treated them as cannon fodder, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

In an interview with Russia 1 TV released on Sunday, Lukashenko argued that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has lost the support of ordinary Ukrainians and that most of the “rabid nationalists” who once set the agenda in Kiev have died by now.“When they realize that they were simply used and then they were dumped, once the Ukrainians realize it, they will come to us,” Lukashenko said. “We are going to rebuild everything that has been destroyed but to a higher standard.”According to the president of Belarus, the West wants to turn Ukrainian men into cannon fodder and their women into sex slaves, RT reported.Close to three quarters of Ukrainians “hate Zelenskyy,” Lukashenko claimed, “because he promises one thing and does another; because people are dying.”Lukashenko said he had warned Zelenskyy that the West is fickle.As an example to Ukrainians of what not to do, the president of Belarus pointed to Armenia, whose government has recently turned to the US and France.According to Lukashenko, the Russia-Ukraine conflict will end eventually and normal relations will be restored.“Time will come. Listen, the war against the Germans was also fierce. But we’d been friends with these former fascists until recently,” he noted, referring to World War II. “We worked together. We found the basis for it. Can’t we restore our good relations? We will restore them.”However, if Kiev continues to escalate matters -such as with the recent incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region- Ukraine may be completely destroyed, Lukashenko warned.