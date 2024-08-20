Civilian Deaths Rise in Gaza Following Israeli Airstrikes

Islam Times - Israel’s military carried out several attacks across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday morning, leading to significant casualties among Palestinians, according to local news agency Wafa.

Among the strikes was a bombardment of a family home in the Bureij refugee camp, where six people were killed.In Rafah city, another airstrike targeted a home, resulting in the deaths of four individuals.Additionally, tank fire on the outskirts of the al-Mawasi area near Khan Younis left five people injured.There was also shelling reported in the Gaza City neighborhoods of Tal al-Halwa, Sabra, and Zeitoun.Further attacks occurred in the northwestern part of Nuseirat camp and eastern Deir el-Balah.According to Al Jazeera Arabic, the Israeli military has been systematically demolishing residential buildings west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported in May that approximately 60 percent of residential buildings in Gaza have been damaged as a result of Israel’s ongoing military operations.On Monday, the UN emphasized the extensive nature of the Israeli military’s evacuation orders in Gaza, revealing that they now cover nearly 86% of the enclave."Our colleagues from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned that repeated waves of displacement, coupled with overcrowding, insecurity, deteriorating infrastructure, and ongoing hostilities, are exacerbating an already catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric stated during a press briefing.Dujarric highlighted that the latest Israeli evacuation order, issued on Saturday, has affected approximately 13,500 displaced Palestinians across 18 locations."Since October, 86% of the Gaza Strip, or roughly 314 square kilometers, has been subjected to evacuation orders," Dujarric noted, pointing out that people are now being concentrated in a designated zone in the southern area of Al-Mawasi, where population density has soared to between 30,000 and 34,000 people per square kilometer.He noted that 2023 "was the deadliest year on record for humanitarian personnel."