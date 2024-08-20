0
Tuesday 20 August 2024 - 10:41

Civilian Deaths Rise in Gaza Following Israeli Airstrikes

Story Code : 1155111
Civilian Deaths Rise in Gaza Following Israeli Airstrikes
Among the strikes was a bombardment of a family home in the Bureij refugee camp, where six people were killed.

In Rafah city, another airstrike targeted a home, resulting in the deaths of four individuals.

Additionally, tank fire on the outskirts of the al-Mawasi area near Khan Younis left five people injured.

There was also shelling reported in the Gaza City neighborhoods of Tal al-Halwa, Sabra, and Zeitoun.

Further attacks occurred in the northwestern part of Nuseirat camp and eastern Deir el-Balah.

According to Al Jazeera Arabic, the Israeli military has been systematically demolishing residential buildings west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported in May that approximately 60 percent of residential buildings in Gaza have been damaged as a result of Israel’s ongoing military operations.

On Monday, the UN emphasized the extensive nature of the Israeli military’s evacuation orders in Gaza, revealing that they now cover nearly 86% of the enclave.

"Our colleagues from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned that repeated waves of displacement, coupled with overcrowding, insecurity, deteriorating infrastructure, and ongoing hostilities, are exacerbating an already catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric stated during a press briefing.

Dujarric highlighted that the latest Israeli evacuation order, issued on Saturday, has affected approximately 13,500 displaced Palestinians across 18 locations.

"Since October, 86% of the Gaza Strip, or roughly 314 square kilometers, has been subjected to evacuation orders," Dujarric noted, pointing out that people are now being concentrated in a designated zone in the southern area of Al-Mawasi, where population density has soared to between 30,000 and 34,000 people per square kilometer.

He noted that 2023 "was the deadliest year on record for humanitarian personnel."
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas: US Buying Time for ‘Israel’ to Continue Its Genocide
Hamas: US Buying Time for ‘Israel’ to Continue Its Genocide
IRGC: Stronger Response Awaits ‘Israel’ for Hanyieh’s Assassination
IRGC: Stronger Response Awaits ‘Israel’ for Hanyieh’s Assassination
20 August 2024
Freedom of Expression: UK Detains Brit Journalist Critical of ‘Israel’s’ Genocide in Gaza
Freedom of Expression: UK Detains Brit Journalist Critical of ‘Israel’s’ Genocide in Gaza
20 August 2024
JP: We’re Not Ready, Tel Aviv Truck Bombing Highlights ‘Israel’s’ Critical Failures
JP: We’re Not Ready, Tel Aviv Truck Bombing Highlights ‘Israel’s’ Critical Failures
20 August 2024
Turkey
Turkey's Foreign Ministry: Netanyahu's Cabinet Should be Tried for Genocide in Gaza
19 August 2024
Ex-Saudi Official Claims; MBS ‘Forged Father’s Signature’ to Authorize War on Yemen
Ex-Saudi Official Claims; MBS ‘Forged Father’s Signature’ to Authorize War on Yemen
19 August 2024
Ex-Israeli Prime Minister: Netanyahu Leading Israel Into Regional War
Ex-Israeli Prime Minister: Netanyahu Leading Israel Into Regional War
19 August 2024
HRW: “Israeli” Strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah Port Possible War Crime
HRW: “Israeli” Strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah Port Possible War Crime
19 August 2024
Gaza Genocide A Perpetual Shame in Civilized World: Iranian Spokesman
Gaza Genocide A Perpetual Shame in Civilized World: Iranian Spokesman
19 August 2024
Above Your Head: ‘Israel’ Fears A Hezbollah Drone Filmed Netanyahu’s Home
Above Your Head: ‘Israel’ Fears A Hezbollah Drone Filmed Netanyahu’s Home
19 August 2024
South Korea, US Kick Off Annual Drills
South Korea, US Kick Off Annual Drills
19 August 2024
Water Crisis Deepens in Gaza’s Khan Younis As Israeli Forces Destroy Wells
Water Crisis Deepens in Gaza’s Khan Younis As Israeli Forces Destroy Wells
19 August 2024
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Attacks Occupied Golan with Drone
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Attacks Occupied Golan with Drone
18 August 2024