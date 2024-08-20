0
Tuesday 20 August 2024 - 10:44

UN Condemns Israeli Settlement Expansion in West Bank as Violation of Int’l Law

Story Code : 1155113
These measures, the UN body noted, defy the July 19 ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ). In its Advisory Opinion, the ICJ concluded that Israel's policies and practices amount to the annexation of substantial parts of the Occupied Palestinian Territory. The court further called for the evacuation of all settlers from these territories.

The press release highlighted that illegal settlements, settler violence, and the presence of settlers are the primary causes of numerous human rights violations in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem al-Quds. The statement emphasized that the recently-announced settlement construction in Nahal Heletz, west of Bethlehem, remains unlawful under international law.

"In the case of Nahal Heletz, the building of a new settlement in this strategic area severely compromises the livelihoods, safety, and movement of Palestinians living in five surrounding villages, while posing a significant threat to the contiguity and viability of a Palestinian state," the UN office stated.

On Wednesday, Israel approved the construction of the new settlement on a UNESCO World Heritage Site near Bethlehem, amidst ongoing military operations across the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israel's finance minister Bezalel Smotrich announced that his office had "completed its work and published a plan for the new Nahal Heletz settlement in Gush Etzion."

The majority of United Nations member states regard the settlements built in the West Bank and other territories seized by Israel during the 1967 Middle East war as illegal under international law.

This latest approval comes amid escalating tensions in the West Bank and East Al-Quds, and in the Gaza Strip where the Israeli genocidal war has resulted in the deaths of over 40,000 Palestinians since October 7, 2023.
