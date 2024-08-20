0
Tuesday 20 August 2024 - 21:15

Pakistan Security Forces Say They Killed 3 Insurgents Involved in Death of A Local Administrator

It said security forces conducted a raid in Mastung, a district in Baluchistan province where members of an outlawed separatist group ambushed a vehicle carrying regional Deputy Commissioner Zakir Baloch and killed him on Aug. 12, AP reported.

The military said the slain men were members of the Baluch Liberation Army, which claimed responsibility for the attack on Baloch ahead of the country’s Independence Day. The men were also involved in other previous attacks, it said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the security forces for avenging the killing of Baloch. He said the war against terrorism would continue until all insurgents are eliminated from the country.

There was no immediate comment from the Baluch Liberation Army, which was expected to respond with more attacks.

Authorities say the insurgents have formed an alliance with the Pakistani Taliban, which also has a presence in Baluchistan, the scene of frequent militant attacks in a long-running insurgency by groups seeking independence for the mineral- and gas-rich province bordering Iran and Afghanistan.

Other extremist militant groups also have a presence in the province.
