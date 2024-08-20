0
Tuesday 20 August 2024 - 21:16

Russia Tests Latest Pantsyr Surface-to-Air Missile/Gun System on Battlefield

Story Code : 1155190
"The Pantsyr-SM-SV system engineered by our High Precision Systems Holding Company has confirmed designed characteristics in the course of testing and combat operation," the Rostec press office told TASS on Tuesday.

It had been reported earlier that the Pantsyr-SM-SV latest modification had completed its testing and confirmed that its operational performance complied with the requirements set by the Russian Defense Ministry.

The Pantsyr-SM-SV is designed to shield Russian land troops. As its characteristic feature, it is mounted on a new tracked chassis, which enables it to escort and cover air defense systems on the march in the snow and on rough terrain.

In addition, the Pantsyr-SM-SV is outfitted with two types of surface-to-air missiles and has an extended operational range. The arrival of the latest Pantsyr-SM-SV modification for Russian troops will boost air defense capabilities at low altitudes and in the short-range zone.
