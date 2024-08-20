0
Tuesday 20 August 2024 - 21:17

India, Malaysia Look to Reset Relations with Trade Boost

Story Code : 1155191
India, Malaysia Look to Reset Relations with Trade Boost
Malaysia is home to nearly 3 million people of Indian heritage, but relations soured around late 2019 following remarks by largely Muslim Malaysia's then-Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad against New Delhi removing the autonomy of India's only Muslim-majority region Kashmir.

That had also hit purchases of Malaysian palm oil by India, the world's biggest buyer of edible oils like palm.

But the Malaysian approach has changed under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who took office in 2022 and previously told Reuters he was keen to have good ties with India.

The two countries started settling trade in their own rupee and ringgit currencies in April last year, and India's palm oil imports from Malaysia has also increased.

"With the support of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, there has been a new momentum and energy in our partnership," Modi said, as Anwar stood by his side during his first visit to New Delhi as prime minister.

"Today we have decided that our partnership will be elevated to a 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership'. We believe that there is still a lot of potential in economic cooperation. Bilateral trade and investment should be expanded."

Modi noted that Malaysia had invested $5 billion in India in the past year and identified semiconductors, financial technology, the defense industry and artificial intelligence as areas of possible cooperation.

Anwar said his country would reinvigorate relations with India in all fields and that their potential had not been tapped in the past few years.

Indian foreign ministry official Jaideep Mazumdar told a press conference the country would make a one-off export of 200,000 metric tons of non-basmati rice to Malaysia, making an exception to a ban on such shipments.

Mazumdar said India is also keen to sell defense equipment to Malaysia, as well as aircraft manufactured by state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HIAE.NS).

The two countries also agreed on a framework for the welfare of Indian workers going to Malaysia, which sources labor from some 15 countries including India for its palm plantations and other industries.

There are already some 140,000 Indian workers in Malaysia, the highest ever, and this total could rise as India seeks job opportunities for people at home and abroad.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinian Flag Become a Common Symbol in Arbaeen Path
Palestinian Flag Become a Common Symbol in Arbaeen Path
Ex-Iranian Official: Iran
Ex-Iranian Official: Iran's Response to Israel to be Complex but Definite
20 August 2024
Yemen Vows to Surely Respond to Israel’s Attack on Hudaydah
Yemen Vows to Surely Respond to Israel’s Attack on Hudaydah
20 August 2024
Nasrallah Weakens Israel
Nasrallah Weakens Israel's Deterrent Power: Zionist Analyst
20 August 2024
Hamas: US Buying Time for ‘Israel’ to Continue Its Genocide
Hamas: US Buying Time for ‘Israel’ to Continue Its Genocide
20 August 2024
IRGC: Stronger Response Awaits ‘Israel’ for Hanyieh’s Assassination
IRGC: Stronger Response Awaits ‘Israel’ for Hanyieh’s Assassination
20 August 2024
Freedom of Expression: UK Detains Brit Journalist Critical of ‘Israel’s’ Genocide in Gaza
Freedom of Expression: UK Detains Brit Journalist Critical of ‘Israel’s’ Genocide in Gaza
20 August 2024
JP: We’re Not Ready, Tel Aviv Truck Bombing Highlights ‘Israel’s’ Critical Failures
JP: We’re Not Ready, Tel Aviv Truck Bombing Highlights ‘Israel’s’ Critical Failures
20 August 2024
Turkey
Turkey's Foreign Ministry: Netanyahu's Cabinet Should be Tried for Genocide in Gaza
19 August 2024
Ex-Saudi Official Claims; MBS ‘Forged Father’s Signature’ to Authorize War on Yemen
Ex-Saudi Official Claims; MBS ‘Forged Father’s Signature’ to Authorize War on Yemen
19 August 2024
Ex-Israeli Prime Minister: Netanyahu Leading Israel Into Regional War
Ex-Israeli Prime Minister: Netanyahu Leading Israel Into Regional War
19 August 2024
HRW: “Israeli” Strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah Port Possible War Crime
HRW: “Israeli” Strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah Port Possible War Crime
19 August 2024
Gaza Genocide A Perpetual Shame in Civilized World: Iranian Spokesman
Gaza Genocide A Perpetual Shame in Civilized World: Iranian Spokesman
19 August 2024