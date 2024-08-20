Israel Kills 34 More Palestinians in Gaza, Bringing Death Toll to 40,173

Islam Times - The overall death toll in the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip rose to 40,173 since Oct. 7 after the Israeli army killed 34 more Palestinians, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Tuesday.

A ministry statement added that some 92,857 others have been injured in the ongoing assault.“Israeli forces killed 34 people and injured 114 others in three ‘massacres’ against families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry also said.“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added, Anadolu reported.Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7.Over 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.