0
Tuesday 20 August 2024 - 21:44

Israel Kills 34 More Palestinians in Gaza, Bringing Death Toll to 40,173

Story Code : 1155198
Israel Kills 34 More Palestinians in Gaza, Bringing Death Toll to 40,173
A ministry statement added that some 92,857 others have been injured in the ongoing assault.

“Israeli forces killed 34 people and injured 114 others in three ‘massacres’ against families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry also said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added, Anadolu reported.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7.

Over 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinian Flag Become a Common Symbol in Arbaeen Path
Palestinian Flag Become a Common Symbol in Arbaeen Path
Ex-Iranian Official: Iran
Ex-Iranian Official: Iran's Response to Israel to be Complex but Definite
20 August 2024
Yemen Vows to Surely Respond to Israel’s Attack on Hudaydah
Yemen Vows to Surely Respond to Israel’s Attack on Hudaydah
20 August 2024
Nasrallah Weakens Israel
Nasrallah Weakens Israel's Deterrent Power: Zionist Analyst
20 August 2024
Hamas: US Buying Time for ‘Israel’ to Continue Its Genocide
Hamas: US Buying Time for ‘Israel’ to Continue Its Genocide
20 August 2024
IRGC: Stronger Response Awaits ‘Israel’ for Hanyieh’s Assassination
IRGC: Stronger Response Awaits ‘Israel’ for Hanyieh’s Assassination
20 August 2024
Freedom of Expression: UK Detains Brit Journalist Critical of ‘Israel’s’ Genocide in Gaza
Freedom of Expression: UK Detains Brit Journalist Critical of ‘Israel’s’ Genocide in Gaza
20 August 2024
JP: We’re Not Ready, Tel Aviv Truck Bombing Highlights ‘Israel’s’ Critical Failures
JP: We’re Not Ready, Tel Aviv Truck Bombing Highlights ‘Israel’s’ Critical Failures
20 August 2024
Turkey
Turkey's Foreign Ministry: Netanyahu's Cabinet Should be Tried for Genocide in Gaza
19 August 2024
Ex-Saudi Official Claims; MBS ‘Forged Father’s Signature’ to Authorize War on Yemen
Ex-Saudi Official Claims; MBS ‘Forged Father’s Signature’ to Authorize War on Yemen
19 August 2024
Ex-Israeli Prime Minister: Netanyahu Leading Israel Into Regional War
Ex-Israeli Prime Minister: Netanyahu Leading Israel Into Regional War
19 August 2024
HRW: “Israeli” Strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah Port Possible War Crime
HRW: “Israeli” Strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah Port Possible War Crime
19 August 2024
Gaza Genocide A Perpetual Shame in Civilized World: Iranian Spokesman
Gaza Genocide A Perpetual Shame in Civilized World: Iranian Spokesman
19 August 2024