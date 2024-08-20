0
Israeli War Minister Fears Iran, Hezbollah Harsh Response

According to the Palestinian Samaa news agency, the Zionist regime's media sources reported on Monday that Gallant had asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to present a draft of the agreement with the Palestinian Resistance to the cabinet.

Gallant has always blamed Netanyahu for trying to advance his policies regarding the continuation of the war on the Gaza Strip and preventing a ceasefire.

The statement of the Israeli war minister comes at a time when negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza are to be resumed in Cairo later this week and Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, who is in the region, also announced this country's plan for a ceasefire.

Although Palestinians have rejected the plan unveiled by Blinken as an obvious US bias toward the Zionist regime.

An Israeli daily also published a report and said the situation remains very complicated and sensitive, and if Netanyahu does not agree, no agreement will be reached.

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas had earlier announced its readiness to implement the ceasefire based on proposals laid out by US President Joe Biden in May instead of debating new ones.

Qatar, Egypt, and the United States are mediating ceasefire negotiations but their talks ended without a breakthrough on Friday, which Hamas blamed on Netanyahu.

The Palestinian Resistance movement says the Israeli prime minister is creating obstacles to the ceasefire deal by setting new conditions.

Meanwhile, Benny Gantz, a former member of the Zionist war cabinet, admitted in a statement that this regime had not faced a disaster like the Al-Aqsa Storm since its creation.

Gantz also stated that Benjamin Netanyahu should implement the potential agreement with Hamas not by words but by actions to allow the return of the captives held in Gaza.
