Tuesday 20 August 2024 - 22:15

Scottish Government Suspends Meetings with Israel

The move comes after the SNP administration faced criticism over a meeting earlier this month between External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson and Daniela Grudsky, Israel's deputy ambassador to the UK.

In a statement on Monday, Mr. Robertson apologized that the meeting was not "strictly limited" to talks about a ceasefire in the Israeli regime-Hamas conflict, Sky News reported.

He claimed the meeting with the new ambassador was made at the Israeli regime's request, which gave the Scottish government an opportunity to express its "clear and unwavering position on the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza".

"And I did exactly that," Robertson added.

No one intended that this meeting be presented as legitimatising the actions of the Israeli regime in Gaza, he said.
