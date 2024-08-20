Iran Reacts to US Claims over Election Campaign Hacking

Islam Times - Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations has reacted to the allegations raised by the US over Tehran's alleged interference in the 2024 US presidential election.

Issuing a statement on Monday, the Iranian mission rejected the allegations, terming the claim “baseless".Such claims are baseless, the mission said, adding that the Islamic Republic has no intention or motivation to interfere in the US elections.If the US government is truthful to this claim, it should provide us with documents so that it can receive our response, the mission added in the statement.In a joint statement, the FBI and several other US intelligence agencies claimed that Iran was involved in hacking the campaign of Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for the 2024 US presidential election, as well as trying to hack the campaign of Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate.Last week, the Iranian mission in New York, rejected a report published by an American newspaper claiming that it has access to documents about Iran’s role in hacking the Trump campaign.