Tuesday 20 August 2024 - 22:17

Nasrallah Weakens Israel's Deterrent Power: Zionist Analyst

Zionist media quoted Jacques Neriah, a researcher at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, as saying that Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah shows the power of his forces through tunnels and underground areas.

This is the point that destroys Israel's deterrent power, the researcher said.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, Hezbollah announced that its combatants targeted Zar'it and Jal Al-Allam military bases with missile and drone attacks in northern occupied territories, according to the Palestinian media.

The Lebanese Hezbollah announced that the combatants of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Zar'it barracks and the gathering of the Zionist regime's soldiers with rocket and artillery shells, causing casualties to the Zionist enemy.

Hezbollah further added that its combatants also targeted the surveillance equipment of the occupiers at the Zionist base of Jal al-Allam with a suicide drone and inflicted definite damage on them.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
