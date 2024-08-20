0
Tuesday 20 August 2024 - 22:21

Pakistan Conducts Test of Ballistic Missile Shaheen-II

Story Code : 1155211
Pakistan Conducts Test of Ballistic Missile Shaheen-II
"The training launch was aimed at training of troops, validating various technical parameters and performance evaluation of different sub-systems incorporated for improved accuracy and enhanced survivability," the Pakistani army said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reported.

Tuesday's training launch was witnessed by senior officers from the Strategic Plans Division and Army Strategic Forces Command, as well as scientists and engineers of strategic organizations.

Shaheen-II is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads up to a range of 1,500 kilometers (932 miles).

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Chairman Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and services chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on their achievement.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinian Flag Become a Common Symbol in Arbaeen Path
Palestinian Flag Become a Common Symbol in Arbaeen Path
Ex-Iranian Official: Iran
Ex-Iranian Official: Iran's Response to Israel to be Complex but Definite
20 August 2024
Yemen Vows to Surely Respond to Israel’s Attack on Hudaydah
Yemen Vows to Surely Respond to Israel’s Attack on Hudaydah
20 August 2024
Nasrallah Weakens Israel
Nasrallah Weakens Israel's Deterrent Power: Zionist Analyst
20 August 2024
Hamas: US Buying Time for ‘Israel’ to Continue Its Genocide
Hamas: US Buying Time for ‘Israel’ to Continue Its Genocide
20 August 2024
IRGC: Stronger Response Awaits ‘Israel’ for Hanyieh’s Assassination
IRGC: Stronger Response Awaits ‘Israel’ for Hanyieh’s Assassination
20 August 2024
Freedom of Expression: UK Detains Brit Journalist Critical of ‘Israel’s’ Genocide in Gaza
Freedom of Expression: UK Detains Brit Journalist Critical of ‘Israel’s’ Genocide in Gaza
20 August 2024
JP: We’re Not Ready, Tel Aviv Truck Bombing Highlights ‘Israel’s’ Critical Failures
JP: We’re Not Ready, Tel Aviv Truck Bombing Highlights ‘Israel’s’ Critical Failures
20 August 2024
Turkey
Turkey's Foreign Ministry: Netanyahu's Cabinet Should be Tried for Genocide in Gaza
19 August 2024
Ex-Saudi Official Claims; MBS ‘Forged Father’s Signature’ to Authorize War on Yemen
Ex-Saudi Official Claims; MBS ‘Forged Father’s Signature’ to Authorize War on Yemen
19 August 2024
Ex-Israeli Prime Minister: Netanyahu Leading Israel Into Regional War
Ex-Israeli Prime Minister: Netanyahu Leading Israel Into Regional War
19 August 2024
HRW: “Israeli” Strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah Port Possible War Crime
HRW: “Israeli” Strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah Port Possible War Crime
19 August 2024
Gaza Genocide A Perpetual Shame in Civilized World: Iranian Spokesman
Gaza Genocide A Perpetual Shame in Civilized World: Iranian Spokesman
19 August 2024