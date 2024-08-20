0
Tuesday 20 August 2024 - 22:22

Trump Would Like Musk to be His Adviser if he Wins Election

Story Code : 1155212
In an interview with Reuters, Trump pointed out that if he returns to the White House, he would like to offer Musk a position as an advisor or cabinet member to the head of the US administration, if the businessman is willing to engage in such activities.

After the assassination attempt on Trump in July, Musk publicly endorsed him on the campaign trail. The Republican candidate later gave Musk an interview on the X, which the entrepreneur said has been viewed more than a billion times.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in the June debate with Trump, calls for the incumbent head of state to give up the fight grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris for the state's top office.
