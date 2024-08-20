0
Tuesday 20 August 2024 - 22:23

Ex-Iranian Official: Iran's Response to Israel to be Complex but Definite

The assassination of Martyr Haniyeh was not an open and direct war event, but a complex, multi-layered, and covert security operation of the terror type, which is a characteristic of Israeli terrorist structures, Hossein Jaberi Ansari told Nournews.

The type and time of Tehran's response to Israel depends on expediency and assessment of the situation, he added. 

Iran's response to the Israeli assassination of former Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran would be complex but definite, Jaberi Ansari concluded.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.

Earlier in August, the political adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani took to X social media platform, formerly Twitter, to write that preparations have been made to severely punish a regime that only understands the language of force.

The sole goal of the Israeli regime in killing the worshipers of the Al-Tabin school in Gaza and assassinating the martyr Ismail Haniyeh in Iran is to seek war and make the ceasefire negotiations fail, Shamkhani wrote.

Preparations for severe punishment of the Israeli regime have been made following the legal, diplomatic, and media processes, he added.
