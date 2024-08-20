77 Million Children Suffering from Malnutrition in West Asia

Islam Times - The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) warned that 77 million children and teenagers in West Asia and North Africa are suffering from malnutrition.

UNICEF in a statement announced that at least 77 million in MENA region are grappling with the malnutrition problem.UNICEF added that 55 million children in this region are overweight or obese, and these malnutrition problems are observed especially among school children in all 20 countries of the region.Also, one third of school-age children and teenagers are suffering from overweight and obese, and another 24 million children suffer from malnutrition and related diseases such as short stature and thinness.UNICEF Regional Director Adil Khizr called this statistic surprising in 2024 and warned that the situation may worsen as conflicts and crises continue, the statement added.