Islam Times - The local media in Iraq reported that Iraqi Minister of Defense Thabet Muhammad Saeed Reda Al-Abbasi arrived in Karbala province to follow up the security measures in Arbaeen rituals.

The Secretariat of Iraqi government announced that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani has announced Sunday as an off day for all ministries and government institutions which coincided with Arbaeen rituals.Earlier, the provinces of Najaf, Karbala, Babylon, Maysan and Basra also declared holiday in Iraq on the occasion of Arbaeen ceremonies.