Tuesday 20 August 2024 - 22:32

Siren Activated in North Occupied Lands for Drone Attack

Story Code : 1155219
Siren Activated in North Occupied Lands for Drone Attack
The Zionist regime’s force admitted that the warning siren sounded in the north of the occupied territories due to the drone penetration threat.

The report added that the warning siren sounded in the Zionist settlement of Kiryat Shmona and its surrounding areas in the Upper Galilee due to the threat of drone penetration.

The warning sirens are being sounded nonstop in several areas of Upper Galilee.

Some local media also report a drone attack of the resistance movement on a target in the occupied northern Golan.
