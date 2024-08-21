IRGC: Iran will Choose Timing of Response, Keeping ‘Israel’ in Limbo

Islam Times - The spokesperson for the Islamic Revolution Guards Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini announced that his country will decide the timing of its response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, keeping the “Israelis” in limbo.

He made the remarks during a press conference on Tuesday.He said Iran’s response might not necessarily be a repetition of the previous operations against the “Israeli” entity.“The Zionist entity had set certain goals in the assassination of Haniyeh, but it achieved none. The enemy thought it could compensate for its failure on the battlefield through assassinating Haniyeh, but, on the contrary, the Resistance front has become even stronger.”Naeini further stated: “There is a strong determination to respond to various forms of aggression committed by the Zionist entity, and, currently, the people living in the occupied territories are paying the price for [‘Israeli’ Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s assassination of Haniyeh.”“The Iranian people are intelligent and know that the commanders of the Armed Forces and the IRG carefully assess all aspects at the highest levels of decision-making before taking action. They make precise and calculated decisions, effectively influencing the enemy’s calculations,” the IRG spokesman said.Naeini also said time is on Iran’s side and that the “wait for this response may be prolonged.”“For now, the Zionists must remain in a state of imbalance,” he added.