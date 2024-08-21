0
Wednesday 21 August 2024 - 09:54

IRGC: Iran will Choose Timing of Response, Keeping ‘Israel’ in Limbo

Story Code : 1155274
IRGC: Iran will Choose Timing of Response, Keeping ‘Israel’ in Limbo
He made the remarks during a press conference on Tuesday.

He said Iran’s response might not necessarily be a repetition of the previous operations against the “Israeli” entity.

“The Zionist entity had set certain goals in the assassination of Haniyeh, but it achieved none. The enemy thought it could compensate for its failure on the battlefield through assassinating Haniyeh, but, on the contrary, the Resistance front has become even stronger.”

Naeini further stated: “There is a strong determination to respond to various forms of aggression committed by the Zionist entity, and, currently, the people living in the occupied territories are paying the price for [‘Israeli’ Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s assassination of Haniyeh.”

“The Iranian people are intelligent and know that the commanders of the Armed Forces and the IRG carefully assess all aspects at the highest levels of decision-making before taking action. They make precise and calculated decisions, effectively influencing the enemy’s calculations,” the IRG spokesman said.

Naeini also said time is on Iran’s side and that the “wait for this response may be prolonged.”

“For now, the Zionists must remain in a state of imbalance,” he added.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Yes She Can:’ Barack Obama Says US Ready for A Harris Presidency
‘Yes She Can:’ Barack Obama Says US Ready for A Harris Presidency
Iran’s Retaliation to Surprise Israel: UN Mission
Iran’s Retaliation to Surprise Israel: UN Mission
21 August 2024
Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Sites after Strikes on Bekaa
Hezbollah Attacks Israeli Sites after Strikes on Bekaa
21 August 2024
Truce Deal Elusive As Israel Kills 52 Palestinians across Gaza
Truce Deal Elusive As Israel Kills 52 Palestinians across Gaza
21 August 2024
Palestinian Flag Become a Common Symbol in Arbaeen Path
Palestinian Flag Become a Common Symbol in Arbaeen Path
20 August 2024
Ex-Iranian Official: Iran
Ex-Iranian Official: Iran's Response to Israel to be Complex but Definite
20 August 2024
Yemen Vows to Surely Respond to Israel’s Attack on Hudaydah
Yemen Vows to Surely Respond to Israel’s Attack on Hudaydah
20 August 2024
Nasrallah Weakens Israel
Nasrallah Weakens Israel's Deterrent Power: Zionist Analyst
20 August 2024
Hamas: US Buying Time for ‘Israel’ to Continue Its Genocide
Hamas: US Buying Time for ‘Israel’ to Continue Its Genocide
20 August 2024
IRGC: Stronger Response Awaits ‘Israel’ for Hanyieh’s Assassination
IRGC: Stronger Response Awaits ‘Israel’ for Hanyieh’s Assassination
20 August 2024
Freedom of Expression: UK Detains Brit Journalist Critical of ‘Israel’s’ Genocide in Gaza
Freedom of Expression: UK Detains Brit Journalist Critical of ‘Israel’s’ Genocide in Gaza
20 August 2024
JP: We’re Not Ready, Tel Aviv Truck Bombing Highlights ‘Israel’s’ Critical Failures
JP: We’re Not Ready, Tel Aviv Truck Bombing Highlights ‘Israel’s’ Critical Failures
20 August 2024
Turkey
Turkey's Foreign Ministry: Netanyahu's Cabinet Should be Tried for Genocide in Gaza
19 August 2024