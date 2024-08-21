0
Wednesday 21 August 2024 - 10:01

“Israel” Attacks Yemen’s Hodeidah, Martyrs 3 Civilians

Story Code : 1155278
Yemeni officials said the attack on Tuesday targeted oil storage facilities and a power plant in the country’s south.

The “Israeli” army has also confirmed that its fighter jets struck targets in Yemen.

A spokesman for the Ansarullah resistance movement has slammed the attack, saying that pressuring Yemen to stop supporting Gaza is doomed to fail.

The group also said “Israel” will pay the price of the attack.

“Israel” also attacked oil storage facilities and a power plant in Hodeidah on July 20.

Human Rights Watch [HRW] on Monday denounced last month’s "Israeli" airstrikes on the Hodeidah port as a “possible war crime.”

“The attacks appeared to cause disproportionate harm to civilians and civilian objects,” the New York-based rights group said.

“Serious violations of the laws of war committed willfully, that is deliberately or recklessly, are war crimes.”

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani said that the oppressed but powerful people of Yemen are paying the price for supporting the innocent women and children of Gaza.

Kan'ani added the attacks demonstrated the aggressive nature of the child-killing "Israeli" entity, warning such dangerous adventures

 
